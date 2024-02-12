Man indicted for murder in wife's June shooting death in Kettering home

Feb. 12—A 27-year-old man indicted Monday is accused of shooting his wife to death in June inside their Kettering home.

Taveon Antonio Delashawn Glenn of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Glenn is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

More than 15 Kettering police officers responded Jan 6, 2023, and forced entry into a house in the 2500 block of California Avenue following a call from the Montgomery County Jail, where officials said a man later identified as Glenn turned himself in around 4:30 p.m. and told authorities his wife "may be injured," according to police records.

Officers found 28-year-old Sierra M. Still on the floor in a bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds. When they found her she had no pulse, the report stated. Her death was the city's first homicide last year.

Still "was seated on the floor with her upper body and head slumped forward" and an officer saw "an apparent gunshot wound on the left side of her head." There were multiple shell casings on the bathroom floor and a casing and round in the bathtub, according to the police report.

Investigators recovered a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

There were children living in the home, but they were not there when police arrived, Kettering Police Chief Chip Protsman said during a media briefing after the shooting. The children have been placed with relatives.

Police did not receive any reports of gunfire in the area or other calls related to the homicide other than the one originating at the jail.

A neighbor told the Dayton Daily News he heard six bangs while was inside his house.

"I just thought it was someone roofing a house or something," he said.

A few minutes later, the neighbor was outside doing yard work when he saw Glenn leave the house with his kids.

"He seemed to be in a rush, but I asked him if I could weed eat a little bit in the front and he said 'OK' and he took off in the car and that's all I saw," the neighbor said.

He described his neighbors as a nice couple and said they didn't cause any problems.

