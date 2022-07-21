Man indicted for murder after woman’s body found shot beneath truck, DA says

A Whitehaven man has been indicted for murder after a woman’s dead body was found beneath a pickup truck, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened in January, when the woman’s body was found underneath an unoccupied pickup truck parked at a strip mall on Winchester Road near S. Mendenhall.

A grand jury indicted 34-year-old Christian Pitts on counts of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15, an area resident reported hearing gunshots.

According to the DA, police found the woman’s body partially under a white pickup truck owned by Pitts.

She had been shot over a dozen times.

A witness described the shooter and told police which way he was walking, leading to the arrest of Pitts less than a mile away.

Pitts said he was sleeping in his truck when he heard a noise. He said he got out and struggled with a woman who was underneath his truck, and that he then “blacked out,” the DA said.

The case is being handled by Chief Prosecutor Theresa McCusker of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 1 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 7 and in Criminal Court Division 1.

