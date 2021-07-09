Man indicted in Newbury child enticement case

Jul. 9—NEWBURY — A Methuen man charged with trying to meet a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex — but who turned out to be an undercover police detective — is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court after his indictment by a grand jury.

Martin Jaquith, 52, of Constitution Way was arraigned Jan. 8 on a single count of enticement of a child under 16 and ordered held on $10,000 cash bail. Jaquith was indicted in Salem Superior Court on JUly 2. A date for his arraignment has yet to be scheduled, according to an Essex County District Attorney's Office spokesperson.

If found guilty on the charge, Jaquith could face up to five years in state prison.

Jaquith made contact with an undercover Newbury police officer on the instant messaging site Kik in late November, according to a police report.

Posing as a 14-year-old girl, the undercover officer joined a chat room on the site called "Massachusetts Females 4Older" on Nov. 22. The officer began chatting with Jaquith, who created the group using the name "Daddy Whitewolf," according to Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski's report.

On several occasions, Jaquith engaged in conversations, eventually telling the undercover officer he would like to "meet sometime," and made several statements about what he would like to do to her sexually.

During the investigation, the undercover officer was able to capture an image of Jaquith showing him to be a middle-aged man with a gray beard. That allowed police to positively identify him as Jaquith. Eventually, Jaquith suggested they meet for sex.

On Jan. 8, Jaquith was followed by police as he left his Methuen home and drove toward Newbury. He arrived there at 6:55 a.m., a few minutes earlier than he told the undercover officer.

A short time later, Jaquith's car was stopped by police and he was arrested without incident. Police seized two laptops and a cell phone from the car, according to Wojtkowski's report.

"I asked him if he was familiar with the screen name Daddy Whitewolf to which he replied he wasn't. I told Mr. Jaquith that he was there to meet up with a child for sex based on our investigation into his internet activities. He responded that he wasn't," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.