Man indicted for November double fatality

Jun. 22—Over seven months after a double fatality that took the lives of a London woman and Corbin man, a London man was indicted for their murders.

Christian Allen Shrader, 22, of Lily Road, was arrested following the head-on crash on KY 1006 on Nov. 11 that took the lives of 20-year-old Jacy Ferrell of London and 20-year-old Danny Smith of Corbin. Shrader was taken to Saint Joseph London for treatment of injuries from the crash, where he allegedly told hospital staff he'd taken meth prior to driving the vehicle involved in the crash. A syringe was found in Shrader's sock at the hospital, according to the initial police report.

The crash took place near Reams Lane on KY 1006 and came after Shrader's 2007 Kia was spotted driving erratically along the roadway by London Police Officer Andrew Lawson just before 9 p.m. Lawson followed the vehicle and arrived at the scene of the head-on crash just minutes after it occurred. Ferrell and Smith were passengers in the vehicle in which the driver was also injured. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, while Ferrell was taken to Saint Joseph London where she was later pronounced deceased. Besides the two murder charges, Shrader is also charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Shrader has a growing list of legal charges in several other incidents.

In April he was indicted for prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to perform the acts. The indictment lists dates of Feb. 15, Feb. 19, two incidents on Feb. 21, Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. Another charges Shrader with use of a minor (13-year-old) in a sexual performance. His co-defendant in that case is Cody M. Brinegar, 31, of Cliff's Edge in East Bernstadt. He is charged with 25 counts of prohibited use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, with dates ranging from Jan. 14 through Mar. 15 — with as many as four incidents taking place on one day.

Shrader has already had one prior felony conviction of first-degree possession of controlled substance in Laurel County in June 2021. He was charged with probation violation on those charges.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and does not imply guilt or innocence of the accused person(s).