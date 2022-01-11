Man indicted in NYE rape case in Dayton

Jan. 11—A 46-year-old man indicted Monday is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on New Year's Eve in Dayton.

Khiee Shereaf Nesbitt of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for rape with a repeat violent offender specification.

A woman told police that she allowed Nesbitt to stay at her apartment around 2 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 3600 block of Limestone Avenue. She said that Nesbitt had been drinking and that around 10 p.m. he entered her room "acting crazy" and bit her arm, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

She told police his behavior became more erratic as the day progressed and that at one point while she was sleeping she woke to Nesbitt on top of her. The woman said she "tried to push and hit Nesbitt to get off her and told him several time to get off her." before he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

During an interview, Nesbitt denied having sexual contact with the woman, police said.

Nesbitt is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Dec. 31 arrest.