Man indicted in officer-involved shooting

Dec. 8—CATLETTSBURG — The passenger inside a car police say tried to run over a deputy in late October has been indicted on multiple charges, according to court records.

Justin G. Newman, 43, of Catlettsburg, was indicted this week in connection with the Oct. 26 incident in which a deputy was forced to fire into a car after nearly being run over, according to court records.

Brittany N. Woodel, 27, of Worthington, is accused of driving the car and was indicted last month. Neither was struck by the gunfire, court records show.

On Wednesday, the grand jury returned an indictment against Newman charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing on foot and first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.