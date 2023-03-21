Man indicted on over 35 counts of rape, sexual battery towards underage girl in Clermont Co.

A man in Clermont County was indicted by a grand jury on over 35 counts that included rape, sexual battery, and endangerment of children towards an underaged girl.

Joshua Glasgow, 36, was charged with 38 counts: five counts of rape, 25 counts of sexual battery, and eight counts of endangering children.

The sexual abuse reportedly began years ago in Kentucky, prosecutors from Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office told WCPO.

He allegedly forced an underage girl to engage in sexual acts as well as sending him nude photos of herself, prosecutors said. Detectives were able to uncover at least one video the girl made that showed her performing a sexual act on Glasgow. They also found numerous photographs showing illicit sexual behaviors.

Glasgow was held in the Clermont County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Glasgow faces up to 244 years in prison if convicting on all counts.

The Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with information on Glasgow or similar crimes to contact Detective Brandon Bock at 513-752-1230.