Man indicted for police chase, Ravenna Township injury crash

A Cleveland man is facing charges for allegedly leading Ravenna police in a pursuit that ended with a crash that injured himself and three others Sept. 2.

Daquan L. Hogan

Bond was set at 10 percent of $35,000, with a condition if released that he submit to random drug screenings.

Ravenna Police Capt. Jason Smallfield said an officer saw a car Hogan was driving using a parking lot as a shortcut at the State Route 59 — Main Street — and Oakwood Street intersection before heading west on Route 59. The officer was stopped at a red light at Oak Street and waited for it to turn green before catching up with the car. In the meantime, he conducted a computer check of the car's license plate number and found the registration had expired, Smallfield said.

"The car ran the red light at Wall [Street] and Main and the officer realized that the suspect was running from him," Smallfield said. "So he activated his lights and sirens at the intersection to go through the light."

Moments later, Hogan's car went across the center line in an attempt at passing another vehicle and crashed into an eastbound car, causing it to roll over, at 4:50 p.m.. The crash occurred two minutes or less after the officer started following Hogan, Smallfield said.

The occupants of the other car, a Ravenna man, about 45, and his two 17-year-old daughters, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smallfield said. He said he believes all three were released later that evening.

Hogan was also taken to a hospital and then booked into Portage County Jail at about 9:30 p.m., according to a jail booking report.

Hogan is scheduled for a Nov. 22 jury trial.

