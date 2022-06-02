Man indicted for pretending to be concerned citizen after killing friend, DA says

A Westwood man who drove a mortally wounded friend to a fire station for help last year was indicted Tuesday for the man’s death.

Bretrue Jackson was indicted by a grand jury on felony counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Jackson is being held on a bond of $1 million.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 24, 2021, when Jackson arrived at a Memphis fire station in the 3900 block of Weaver Road with a gunshot wounded victim.

The victim, Michael Pegg, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, DA said.

Investigators said Jackson told paramedics that he found the wounded man slumped in a car on Weaver Road at Western Park in southwest Memphis and realized he needed emergency help.

Police, however, couldn’t find evidence of a crime scene or any neighbors who heard gunshots in the area.

About a week later, two witnesses told police that on the day of the killing, Jackson and Pegg got into an argument at an automobile salvage yard, DA said.

One witness said he heard three gunshots, while the other said Jackson told him he shot Pegg during an argument, then drove him to the fire station pretending to be a concerned citizen.

