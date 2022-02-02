Man indicted in rape of 2-year-old girl in Harrison Twp.

Feb. 2—A 21-year-old man accused of raping of a 2-year-old girl in December was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Demonte Lavon Heard is facing three counts of rape, one count of felonious assault and one count of child endangering, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

On Christmas Eve, the girl's mother found blood in her daughter's diaper after picking her up from a babysitter, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. The girl was reportedly dropped off on Dec. 23 and picked up on Christmas Eve.

The mother took the girl to Dayton Children's Hospital, where an examination discovered the child had significant internal injuries that required surgery, according to the prosecutor's office. A doctor reportedly confirmed the girl's injuries were consistent with sexual or physical abuse.

During a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office investigation, detectives learn Heard had been left with the girl while the babysitter ran errands, according to the prosecutor's offices.

Heard admitted to sexually assaulting the girl during an interview with detectives, according to court documents.

"Heard said he had to do it and didn't know why," the affidavit read.

Heard is currently on probation for a carrying concealed weapons and receive stolen property conviction in 2020, according to the prosecutor's office.