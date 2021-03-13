Man indicted on rape, strangulation charges

Mar. 12—A Waynesville man has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple sex offense and assault charges.

Jonathan Bradley Miller, 35, was arrested March 4 after being indicted Feb. 10, on two counts of second-degree sex offense, second-degree rape and assault by strangulation. The indictments indicate that there is one alleged victim and that offenses occurred between August 2019 and September 2019.

While Miller was initially held on $100,000 bond, at a March 5, hearing, that amount was lowered to $20,000 and he was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.