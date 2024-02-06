Man indicted in road rage shooting in Dayton

Feb. 5—A grand jury indicted a man in connection to a road rage incident where a woman was reportedly shot in the head in Dayton last month.

Jayden Lakell Matthews, 19, of Dayton is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Matthews is accused of shooting and injuring a woman on Jan. 21. The woman was with her boyfriend while she was driving on Woodley Road when the couple got into a road rage situation with a driver, later identified as Matthews, in a white car, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

"The driver of the white sedan ultimately fired rounds at (the woman and man), striking (the woman) in the head," an affidavit read.

The following day, Dayton police stopped Matthews while he was in a Ford Fusion at the Woodley Road and Springfield Street intersection. He had a PSA Dagger 9mm, which was entered into a database for comparison, according to court records.

The gun reportedly matched the weapon used in the shooting.

The woman also had video that showed a white Ford Fusion with rear-end damage following her.

A detective called Matthews to the safety building for paperwork. He arrived in a white Ford Fusion that matched the one in the video, according to court records.

In addition to the shooting, Matthews was also indicted on an improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge and two counts of carrying concealed weapons. One of the concealed weapons charges is a second-degree misdemeanor.

The second indictment is related to the gun Dayton police found during the traffic stop on Jan. 22, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.