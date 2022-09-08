Man indicted in Satanic Temple fire

Sep. 7—SALEM — A Chelsea man with a history of setting fires and other destructive acts has been indicted in last June's fire at The Satanic Temple in Salem.

Daniel Damien Lucey, 42, was indicted last week by an Essex County grand jury and is scheduled to make his first appearance in Salem Superior Court for arraignment on Oct. 6, according to court records.

He is currently being held without bail. Indictments charge Lucey, of Chelsea, with burning a dwelling house, destruction to a place of worship and a civil rights violation.

Lucey was arrested shortly after the June 10 fire was discovered on the porch of the organization's Bridge Street headquarters.

Lucey, who was wearing a T-shirt that said "God" on it, allegedly told police that he set the fire because the owners were "devil worshippers" who "need to be wiped out."

At the time he had a record of prior incidents, including a charge of throwing a rock through a stained glass window at the Arlington Street Church in 2020, knocking over planters and pushing a luggage cart into a window of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 2019, and setting fires under or near police cars and luxury vehicles.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis