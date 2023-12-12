Man indicted on several sex charges

Dec. 11—ARCHDALE — An Archdale man turned himself in last week after he was indicted on several sex charges, the Archdale Police Department said.

Carl Edward Marano, 49, came to the Archdale Police Department about 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, police said. He was arrested and charged with three counts of felony sex act by a substitute parent, two counts of felony second-degree forcible sex offense, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor assault on a female.

No information about what he is accused of doing was released.

Marano was being held in the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed