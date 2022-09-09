Man indicted for sexual assault at Panther Creek park

Sep. 9—Daviess Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of robbery and sexual abuse, for allegedly attacking a walker at Panther Creek Park last month.

The grand jury indicted Christopher M. Gerlach, 49, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street on charges for first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

First-degree robbery is a class B felony and first-degree sexual abuse is a class D felony.

Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the incident at Panther Creek Park occurred at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 3. Reports say a woman told deputies she was walking on the nature trail when a man grabbed her from behind, put a gun against her face and groped her for about three minutes.

Reports say the man then grabbed the woman's cell phone and fled. The man was reported fleeing the park in a gray Toyota Prius.

Earlier in the day, sheriff's deputies investigated an attempted sexual abuse incident on the Greenbelt. Reports say a woman was walking on the Greenbelt at 8:43 a.m. when a man began following her and questioning her. Reports say the man asked is she was carrying pepper spray," and then grabbed her by the waist and put his other arm around her. Reports say the woman began screaming and the man fled.

At 11:45 a.m., a sheriff's deputy and Kentucky State Police trooper spotted the gray Prius on Kentucky 81 and made a traffic stop. The driver, Gerlach was detained, and the woman from the incident at Panther Creek Park identified him through a photograph. While being questioned, Gerlach admitted to being on the Greenbelt and at Panther Creek Park that day, but denied assaulting anyone, reports say.

Later, after complaining of chest pains and being taken to Owensboro Health, Gerlach attempted to flee from a deputy and was captured.

Gerlach was charged with attempted third-degree sexual abuse and harassment for the incident on the Greenbelt.

Gerlach is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond. Gerlach is scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Court on Sept. 22.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse