Man indicted for shooting AK-47 at Cobb gas stations not once, but twice

Jun. 3—A Cobb grand jury indicted a Marietta man this week on 19 charges, accusing him of firing an AK-47 assault rifle at a Powder Springs gas station in March — not, allegedly, for the first time — and critically injuring two people.

Treyvon Omar Jenkins, 21, is alleged to have fired on the Shell gas station at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Powder Springs Road after an argument with the store's manager on March 15.

The manager accused Jenkins of having stolen something during a previous visit, city spokesperson Jon Gargis said at the time, and Jenkins is said to have tried to steal more merchandise during the argument. He was stopped from doing so by a third individual.

Jenkins allegedly then went to his car, retrieved the gun, and began shooting into the building. His warrant accuses him of firing off 28 rounds, seriously injuring two people and causing extensive damage.

Since the March 15 incident, police have alleged it wasn't the first time Jenkins sprayed bullets from his AK-47 toward a gas station.

About a month after his arrest, he was charged in a similar shooting which occurred Jan. 8. Jenkins is said to have shot at a car parked in front of the Valero at 3550 Powder Springs Street, hitting its occupant, Denzel Black, in the head, arm, and leg.

The incident was captured on security cameras, per Jenkins' warrant, with ballistics and witnesses linking him to the January shooting.

All told, Jenkins has been indicted on six counts of aggravated assault, three counts of property damage, and eight counts of possessing a firearm while committing a felony, among other charges. He is being held at the Cobb County jail without bond.