Man indicted in shooting at Harrison Twp. gas station

Dec. 20—A man accused of shooting another man at a Harrison Twp. gas station in September has been indicted by a grand jury.

Michael Stroud, 28, of Dayton, is facing two counts each of felonious assault and having weapons while under disability charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 28.

Stroud reportedly shot another man at the Sunoco gas station at 3900 Salem Ave. on Sept. 23.

Montgomery County sheriff's deputies responded to Kettering Health Dayton for a gunshot victim around 5 a.m., said Maj. Jeremy Roy.

The man told deputies he was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the gas station and shot in the arm, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Investigators identified Stroud as the suspect using surveillance footage, Roy said.

The victim reportedly did not know Stroud prior to the shooting.

The RANGE Task Force arrested Stroud earlier this month in conjunction with federal partners from the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and sheriff's office detectives. Law enforcement had been conducting surveillance in multiple places he was believed to frequent, Roy said.

Investigators reportedly found two guns, ammunition and suspected narcotics during a search of Stroud's apartment.