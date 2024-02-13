Man indicted for shooting at Lubbock Depot District bar

A 26-year-old man who investigators believed threatened bar patrons with a gun was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Samuel Bautista is charged with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third degree-felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm in a municipality.

Bautista's charge stems from his June 4 arrest at bar in the Depot Entertainment District in downtown Lubbock, where police officers responded to a shots fired call.

A police report states a police officer patrolling the area saw Bautista being removed from The Library Bar in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue.

The officer spoke with bar staff who said Bautista and another patron were fighting inside and were removed from the property. The employees told the officer no one was injured, the report states.

The officer released Bautista since no crime was committed and the officer returned to his patrol.

However, moments later, the officer heard a gun shot from the area he encountered Bautista.

The officer arrived to see a vehicle leaving the area of the bar and stopped it.

During the traffic stop Bautista, the driver and sole passenger of the vehicle, exited with his hands behind his head, facing away from the officer, the report states.

The officer reported having to order Bautista three times to get on the ground until he complied, the report states.

After handcuffing Bautista, the officer searched his vehicle and found a hand gun in the front passenger seat. The weapon was loaded and the officer removed its magazine.

The officer notified a dispatcher that he had Bautista in custody and confirmed that he matched the description from callers of a man wearing a red shirt and black jeans who was shooting at The Library Bar, the report states.

The officer returned to the Library Bar and spoke to two witnesses, one of whom was Bautista's ex-girlfriend.

The woman told the officer she saw Bautista fight with another customer earlier that night before he was ejected from the bar.

She said she went to the restroom and believed Bautista returned to the bar, armed with a handgun, the report states.

She said she heard a gunshot when she left the restroom.

Meanwhile, the woman's friend told police that Bautista returned to the bar and pointed a handgun at her and other people then left the bar where she believed he shot into the air, the report states.

Bautista refused to speak with officers without a lawyer and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was released on bond the next day.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man indicted for shooting at Lubbock Depot District bar