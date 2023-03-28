Man indicted in shooting near Joe Mixon’s home turns himself in

A man facing charges for a shooting near Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s home earlier this month has turned himself in.

Lamonte Brewer, turned himself into the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Monday and is charged with felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Shalonda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, has also been indicted with one court of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing of justice.

While kids were playing ‘Nerf Wars,’ Brewer is alleged to have fired nearly a dozen shots hitting a teen in the foot, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Surveillance video shows Shalonda Mixon tried to clean the shell casings from the yard before police arrived, prosecutors say.

“It’s unbelievable something like this could happen,” said Powers. “It’s hard to fathom how anyone could aim a gun at a child, let alone fire 10 to 11 rounds at him. It’s a miracle he was not killed.”

Brewer is Shalonda’s boyfriend and both have not yet been arrested, according to Powers.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has not been charged.

“Mixon acknowledged he was present at the time of the shooting,” said Powers. “There are no charges against him. He did not commit a crime.”

She said Mixon was there but did not fire any shots.

Police were dispatched around 8:25 p.m. to Ayers Road on March 6 where two juvenile witnesses were described as playing a game of ‘dart wars’ with Nerf guns.

The incident report says a juvenile victim was shot in the foot and taken to a hospital with the bullet still lodged inside his foot.



