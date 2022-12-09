Man indicted after shooting at Oak Court Mall that involved 9-month-old boy

A man was indicted for an Oak Court Mall shooting, that killed a father, and wounded a 9-month-old baby.

On Nov. 20, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Oak Court Mall.

The suspect, Quante Webb, shot 21-year-old Jayson Hill, who was holding his 9-month-old child.

Webb was wearing light blue pants, green sports shoes, a hoodie with sleeve stripes, and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

Hill was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The child was also shot multiple times, where they fought for their life in the hospital for several months.

Webb was indicted with charges of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, employing a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, and aggravated child abuse, court documents showed.

Webb has a bond set at $1.3 million.

