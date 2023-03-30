Man indicted after shots fired at West Chester Amazon center

Mar. 30—A man accused of firing shots at a fellow Amazon driver's car in the parking lot of the West Chester Twp. facility last winter has been indicted by a grand jury.

Sedrick Washington, 23 of Goshen, is facing felonious assault with a gun specification, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises and criminal damaging or endangering, for the Jan. 11 incident, according to court records.

West Chester Twp. police responded to Amazon at Allen and Cincinnati-Dayton roads just after 7:30 p.m. on a report that a suspect fired at a man while he was in his personal vehicle.

Washington was named as the suspect by the 911 caller who was with the victim. Washington had already left the parking lot, according to the caller and West Chester Police reports.

There were no injuries, and Washington was arrested a few hours later in Clermont County. He was booked into the Butler County Jail and later released on bond awaiting presentation of the case to a grand jury.

He is scheduled to be arraigned April 6 in Butler County Common Pleas Court on the indicted charges.

Washington allegedly fired three shots, hitting the victim's Lincoln Town Car all three times, according to court records. The shots caused $2,500 damage to the vehicle.

A woman who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard approximately three "shots fired in the parking lot" of the facility, and they were directed at a vehicle. She said there was an altercation between two of Amazon's delivery drivers.

"One of them followed the other out to the parking lot and fired shots," she said on the 911 call.

She was unsure what vehicle the suspect left in and said she did not witness the shooting herself. No one there had seen the suspect since he left, she told the dispatcher.