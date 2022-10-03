Man indicted in slaying of Akron teen Na'Kia Crawford

An Akron man accused in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford has been indicted for murder by a Summit County grand jury.

Adarus Black, who is 19 but was 17 when Crawford was slain, was bound over from Summit County Juvenile Court to be tried as an adult. The bind over was automatic because of Black’s age and the severity of the crime for which he is charged.

Na'Kia Crawford

A grand jury recently indicted Black for one count of murder, an unclassified felony with a three-year gun specification.

An arraignment date hasn’t yet been scheduled in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Attorney John Alexander is representing Black.

Black was arrested in Georgia in February by the Ohio Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, along with Georgia law enforcement. The local task force received a tip about where Black was living under a fake name.

Crawford, 18, was shot multiple times in June 2020 at the intersection of Howard and North streets in Akron while running errands with her grandmother.

Investigators, though, said this was a case of mistaken identity. They say Black thought the car he fired at belonged to a rival.

Black also was indicted on two unrelated drug charges.

