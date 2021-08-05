Man indicted in southwest Ohio double shooting after birthday party

Aug. 5—A 25-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to a double shooting last month after a birthday party in Dayton.

Keith Dequan Scott is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification.

Dayton police and medics were called shortly after 1 a.m. June 27 to the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

A group of unknown women pulled up to the back parking lot and began arguing with a woman who was cleaning up following a party, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Scott, who also was cleaning up, came outside the venue with another man.

"The two men appeared to be attempting to stop any altercation from occurring," the affidavit read. "[A Dayton police detective] is told that out of nowhere, Keith Scott begins to argue with [a woman]."

The woman was standing behind the second man. Scott moved toward the woman in an "aggressive nature" according to court documents. The second man reportedly put his hand out and shoved Scott away from the woman.

Scott then allegedly pulled a gun from his pants and fired one round. The bullet hit the man in the chest and went through him, hitting the woman behind him in the upper chest, according to court records.

The man and woman, who were in their 30s, were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

A warrant for Scott's arrest was issued June 29. He was taken into custody nearly a month later, on July 25, and booked into the Montgomery County Jail following his arrest by Dayton police, jail records show.