Man indicted for stabbing woman and her 14-year-old son to death, DA says

A Bartlett man who fatally stabbed a woman he had dated and her teenage son after breaking into their Scenic Hills home has been indicted on murder charges.

Jose Murillo-Salgado was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

He was captured in Arkansas hours later and is in the Shelby County Jail on a $2 million bond, DA said in a press release.

Witnesses said that at approximately 3 AM on Jul. 28, Murillo-Salgado forced his way into the victims’ home in the 2800 block of North Highland Road near Scenic Highway.

He began arguing with Claudia Nunez who had wanted to end their relationship of several months, DA said.

Murillo-Salgado went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife, and stabbed the woman’s 14-year-old son, who had tried to intervene.

He also stabbed the mother several times and then returned to his car, driving away.

Claudia Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The son was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Memphis Police issued a BOLO alert on Murillo-Salgado and the white Toyota Camry he was driving, DA said.

At around 12:30 PM, an Arkansas State trooper saw the suspect on I-30 in Hope, Ark., some 245 miles southwest of Memphis.

The trooper followed Murillo-Salgado when he took an exit to a service station and arrested him in the parking lot.

Murillo-Salgado was picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and brought back to Memphis.

