Man indicted after stealing brush truck from fire department

CHILLICOTHE — A Chillicothe man was recently indicted for intimidation for allegedly threatening a judge said Todd Bost, an investigator for the Ross County Prosecutor's Office.

Ronald Fisher was charged with a third-degree felony of intimidation after an incident that took place in September of last year. Fisher was scheduled for a court appearance, after informing the court he would not be there the defense attorney requested a continuance which was denied by Judge Eddy. After being informed of this Fisher called back with a litany of profanities calling the judge a liar. According to Bost, Fisher then stated "I will give that [explative] a reason to lock me up."

Who wants to frack under an Ohio state park? State law keeps it a secret

Fisher faces a penalty of up to 36 months and a $10,000 fine.

Bradley Krafthefer was charged with a fifth-degree felony of breaking and entering after allegedly stealing a brush truck from the Liberty Fire Department. The vehicle was found on the residence and Krafthefer admitted to taking the truck after walking through the back door of the department. The defendant did not have permission to have the truck but stated he had the right to the truck as he was CPR-certified, according to the prosecutor's office.

Krafthefer faces up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine.

Other cases include Hank Gorden who was charged with a second-degree felony for burglary and faces up to eight years and a $15,000 fine and Jacob Hensley who was charged with a fourth-degree felony for domestic violence and faces up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine.

Thirteen cases were presented to the grand jury on Friday. All 13 were returned true bill.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Ross County Grand Jury indicts man who threatened judge