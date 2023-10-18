Man indicted for trafficking fentanyl

Oct. 18—GREENUP — A Greenup County grand jury indicted an Ashland man on charges of trafficking fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender (first degree).

An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Christopher J. Gamble, 50, is accused of possessing 28 grams or more of fentanyl, according to court records, with intent to distribute, dispense, sell or transfer the controlled substance. The violation is a Class B felony.

Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony. Gamble is accused of destroying, mutilating, concealing, removing and/or altering physical evidence, according to court documents.

