Man indicted in Trotwood domestic incident that led to U.S. 35 chase, police shooting

Jan. 17—A grand jury indicted a Florida man for a domestic incident in Trotwood that led to a police pursuit on U.S. 35 and ended with the man ramming two cruisers and being shot by officers.

James Michael Skirvin, 54, of Venice, Florida is facing one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

He's accused of hitting a relative with a pickup truck at Voyager Village mobile home park on Jan. 8.

An investigation reveal Skirvin and the woman had arguing when she attempted to walk away, according to the prosecutor's office. He reportedly got into his truck and hit her.

When Trotwood police arrived, Skirvin allegedly drove past officers and pointed a gun at them, prompting a chase onto West Third Street which continued east on U.S. 35.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Police Department also responded to assist Trotwood crews.

"The vehicle was observed driving erratically at a high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 35," Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said during a press conference last week. "At one point, the suspect entered the westbound lanes of travel, causing a Trotwood PD unit to take evasive action to avoid collision."

Crews threw tire deflation devices, or stop sticks, onto U.S. 35 near South Gettysburg Avenue, but Skirvin continued to flee before making a U-turn and at Abbey Avenue.

As he headed west, officers shot at Skirvin as he passed them, Afzal said. He then drove across U.S. 35 and hit a Montgomery County sheriff's cruiser and a Trotwood cruiser near Liscum Drive. The truck ended up on top of the Trotwood cruiser, which had an officer inside.

Multiple officers shot Skirvin and then removed him from the truck before proving aid, Afzal said. Seven Dayton officers, four Trotwood officers and two deputies fired their weapons. The number of times Skirvin was shot has not been released.

The Trotwood officer was removed from the cruiser and taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Dayton police.

Medics transported Skivin to the hospital.

Both were in stable condition as of last week. We've reached out to Trotwood police for an update on their condition. The woman who was hit by the truck had minor injuries, according to Trotwood police.

The prosecutor's office confirmed Skirvin was still hospitalized as of Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident. Trotwood police is conducting an internal investigation.

More charges are expected to be filed against Skirvin once the BCI completes its investigation, the prosecutor's office said.