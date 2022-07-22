Man indicted in unlawful imprisonment case

Jul. 22—CATLETTSBURG — An Ohio man was indicted Tuesday on an unlawful imprisonment charge, according to court records.

Ronald Lee Herman III, 46, of Lodi, near Lake Erie, was indicted on a sole count of the class D felony.

According to to the indictment, the incident occurred on July 6 and was investigated by Ashland Police.

Herman was picked up at the intersection of 29th and Mill Streets in Ashland on July 8, per court records.

Herman is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com