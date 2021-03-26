Man indicted in Valentine's Day shooting

Mar. 25—SALEM — A Hyde Park man has been indicted in a shooting outside a Salem restaurant last month that left a Lynn man with severe injuries.

David "Banga" Avalo, 25, now faces two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a gun without a license in Salem Superior Court.

The Feb. 14 shooting took place in an alley off Derby Street next to Brothers Taverna, where victim Delroy Lindsay, 26, was a regular, the restaurant said on social media.

Avalo had arrived at the restaurant that night looking for another patron, but could not get inside due to COVID-19 occupancy limits. A dispute took place outside, during which Lindsay was shot.

Prosecutors have said during court proceedings that the victim may be permanently paralyzed as a result of the shooting. A now-closed crowd funding campaign that collected nearly $20,000 said Lindsay will require extensive rehabilitation.

Avalo, while a Boston resident, has a history of ties to Salem, where he was arrested in 2018 on drug charges following a traffic stop.

He later pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to state prison in 2019.

Under the state's 2018 criminal justice reform laws, Avalo was able to cut his prison term in half.

An arraignment date has not been set.

The shooting was the second one of the year in Salem. On Jan. 24, a man and a woman were shot during an apparent home invasion on Perkins Street. Police have charged two men in connection with that incident.

Police have stressed that neither incident was random and have tried to dispel rumors of a sudden increase in violent crime in the city. During a hearing earlier this month, Salem police acting Chief Dennis King told city councilors that social media posts about several other incidents were inaccurate.

