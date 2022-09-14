Man indicted in Virginia Beach shooting that caused fatal January car wreck

A Virginia Beach man has been indicted on charges in connection with the death of a 50-year-old who wrecked his vehicle after being shot, police announced Wednesday.

William Scott, 41, is charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle following a seven-month long investigation dating back to January.

Virginia Beach police responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly after midnight on Jan. 30 in the 600 block of Oceana Boulevard.

Officers found Kevin Boone, of Virginia Beach, inside the vehicle. When they assessed him on scene, first responders found Boone was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died in transit to a local hospital. Police did not provide information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Virginia Beach police launched a homicide investigation into Boone’s death, but no updates in the case were shared by the department until Wednesday — nearly seven months after the incident. A police spokesperson could not immediately be reached to explain the delay in releasing information about Scott’s arrest, which court records show occurred Feb. 8.

A preliminary hearing was held May 12 and a grand jury indicted Scott on the charges on Sept. 6, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

