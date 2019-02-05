Has Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE:MANINDS) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Man Industries (India) Limited (NSE:MANINDS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Man Industries (India):

0.11 = ₹853m ÷ (₹17b – ₹9.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Man Industries (India) has an ROCE of 11%.

Does Man Industries (India) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Man Industries (India)’s ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Construction industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Man Industries (India)’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

As we can see, Man Industries (India) currently has an ROCE of 11% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 8.4%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Man Industries (India).

Man Industries (India)’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Man Industries (India) has total assets of ₹17b and current liabilities of ₹9.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. Man Industries (India) has a fairly high level of current liabilities, meaningfully impacting its ROCE.