Man inflicted 56 stab wounds to kill his own mother: Brooklyn prosecutors

A man accused of recently killing his own mother in Brooklyn did so in a violent rage — inflicting about 56 stab wounds upon her and slaying her beloved poodle — a new criminal complaint indicated.

Andre Eugene, 36, was held in custody following a Thursday arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals.

He allegedly killed Donna Hyman, 58, in her Starrett City apartment last Friday.

Eugene’s merciless stabbing targeted her heart and airways, causing her death, Brooklyn prosecutors said.

The woman’s poor dog Gigi was apparently tossed from the 11th-floor scene of the carnage, with a veterinarian later determining the pooch suffered stab wounds all over its body, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers responding to a 911 call at the building on Hornell Loop near Pennsylvania Ave. found Eugene, a public school paraprofessional, naked and covered in blood in the lobby around 7 p.m., authorities previously said.

He claimed to cops that Hyman had “committed suicide” and that the dog had fallen “from the balcony,” the complaint stated.

Officers found Eugene stabbed in the chest — wounds police believe to have been self-inflicted.

“His story is that the dog bit him, he stabbed the dog, [and] mom stabbed him,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously said at a news briefing.

Eugene was immediately suspended from his paraprofessional job at a Williamsburg public school, according to the Department of Education.