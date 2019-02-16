Should Man Infraconstruction Limited (NSE:MANINFRA) Be Part Of Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Man Infraconstruction Limited (NSE:MANINFRA) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 3.8%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Man Infraconstruction in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

NSEI:MANINFRA Historical Dividend Yield February 16th 19 More

Does Man Infraconstruction pass our checks?

Man Infraconstruction has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 60%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Although MANINFRA’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Man Infraconstruction generates a yield of 3.8%, which is high for Construction stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Man Infraconstruction as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



