The Man Infraconstruction (NSE:MANINFRA) Share Price Is Down 59% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Man Infraconstruction Limited (NSE:MANINFRA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Unfortunately, they have held through a 59% decline in the share price in that time. And over the last year the share price fell 57%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 38% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Man Infraconstruction actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 1.8% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. However, taking a look at other business metrics might shed a bit more light on the share price action.

It's quite likely that the declining dividend has caused some investors to sell their shares, pushing the price lower in the process. It doesn't seem like the changes in revenue would have impacted the share price much, but a closer inspection of the data might reveal something.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Investors should note that there's a difference between Man Infraconstruction's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Man Infraconstruction's TSR, which was a 57% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Man Infraconstruction shareholders did even worse, losing 55% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.