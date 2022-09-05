Man injured in Aberdeen shooting; person of interest identified

Aberdeen police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday evening.

According to police, around 5 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 300 block of East State Street.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers treated the man before Aberdeen Fire Medic units arrived and took him to Grays Harbor Regional Hospital.

Police have identified a 31-year-old Aberdeen man as a person of interest.