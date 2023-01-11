Man injured at Abilene Salvation Army dies at hospital; possible homicide

A man found unconscious by police at Abilene's Salvation Army facility died from his injuries and could be the city's third homicide the first 11 days of the year.

Police have detained a man for questioning.

Police were called to the facility in the 1700 block of Butternut Street in south-central Abilene at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. They had been alerted that there had been an altercation involving two people inside the facility.

A 58-year-old man, later identified by police as Joseph Louis Johnson, was found in the parking area outside. He was found to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Just after 4 a.m., Johnson died.

The investigation continues.

Already this year, Robert McClure was arrested for first degree felony murder in the death of Ashley Rapp, who police say was struck intentionally by McClure during the first hour of 2023.

The next day, Mario Valero was arrested and later charged with first degree felony murder when Bruce Alan Payne Jr. died from injuries police believe were inflicted Jan. 2 by the suspect.

Abilene had seven homicides in 2022. All seven resulted in arrests.

