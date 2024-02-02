Man injured at Arizona Walmart as argument escalates into food fight

Bullhead City police said a fight broke out at Walmart on Wednesday, and food was used as a weapon in a violent argument.

On Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m., Bullhead City received reports of a fight at Walmart near State Route 95 and Mohave Drive.

The argument turned into a fight between two men who knew each other and already had ongoing issues, according to Bullhead City police spokesperson Emily Fromelt.

Fromelt said a verbal argument escalated when one of the men began throwing onions at the other man and shoppers who tried to break up the fight.

The man who was attacked received a cut when a glass jar was thrown at him; he was later treated by paramedics at the scene, according to Fromelt.

The suspect, who started throwing the food, left the scene before the police arrived.

"The BHCPD has identified the suspect, and he will face charges of assault and disorderly conduct," said Fromelt, who added a warrant was issued for the suspect's arrest.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 injured in food fight at Arizona Walmart after argument escalates