Man injured after being shot by Norfolk police on Granby Street

A man was taken to a hospital Saturday night after he was shot by Norfolk police.

Two officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a report of a man with a weapon in the 100 block of Granby Street.

The man was armed with a handgun, according to a news release. Police did not say what he was doing with the gun that led to the call.

The man — who has not been publicly identified — was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening. The police officers were not injured.

The news release did not say why the police shot the man.

State police will be handling the investigation.

