Man injured in Burton Saturday shooting, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating

One man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Burton, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 8:08 p.m. Saturday on Colonial Drive, but the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that it could not locate any victims when they first arrived. Deputies did find shell casings in the area and at least one vehicle was hit by gunfire, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Later on that night, a man went to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds after he was shot three times. His injuries were not life threatening, police said in their Facebook post.

Viens said deputies learned that the male victim was shot while waiting on the side of the road of Colonial Drive for a ride from someone he knew.

As of Sunday, no suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.