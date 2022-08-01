Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home

Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 9700 block of 27th Avenue Southeast after receiving a report of a hit-and-run.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were told that one of the party attendees had been racing his SUV around the backyard “in good fun.”

The driver then reportedly began driving in the direction of other party attendees and driving over furniture in the backyard.

He continued driving erratically until he smashed into a garage on the property, pinning a man between his car and the garage.

Aid units were called to the scene, but the 57-year-old victim refused to be transported to the hospital.

The driver, a 59-year-old man, fled the scene and is now being sought by sheriff’s deputies.