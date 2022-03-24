Man injured after confronting car prowler in Renton

A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after a car prowler took off in his vehicle while he was still hanging on to it, according to the Renton Police Department.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Northeast Sunset Boulevard around 5 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a man lying on the road on Duvall Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses told police there was a dispute in a parking lot after the victim confronted a man who was attempting to steal from his vehicle.

The suspect reportedly took off in a white SUV as the victim was still hanging onto the vehicle.

Police say the victim was thrown off or fell off the vehicle after the suspect made a sharp turn.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

As officers were investigating the incident, someone reported that a gunshot was fired during the dispute between the suspect and the victim, but police are unable to confirm if that occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 and reference case #22-3025.