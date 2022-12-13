Man injured in deadly Friday drive-by shooting in Aiken

Dec. 12—A second man was injured after a drive-by shooting in Aiken County left another man dead Friday.

A 41-year-old Williston man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot during a drive-by shooting on the 1400 block of Redd Street, according to a media release from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The man drove himself to a local hospital, but Christopher Tobias Croft Sr., 43, of Aiken, was killed during the incident.

Around 9 p.m., Dec. 9, police with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the 1400 block of Redd Street in reference to a shooting victim following a drive-by shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered Croft Sr. inside the residence with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy of Croft will be conducted in Newberry.

Police said there is no information on a suspect at this time.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety, the Aiken County Coroner and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Tip — City of Aiken, SC Government (city of aiken sc.gov).