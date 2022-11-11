Man injured in deadly machete attack sues House of Mercy homeless shelter

A Rochester man who survived a machete attack at the House of Mercy homeless shelter — an assault that killed another man — is suing the shelter.

Cameron Schuler alleges in a lawsuit that the shelter had forewarning of the attack.

Nathaniel Jeanpierre III was also a resident of the shelter at 285 Ormond St.. He is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection. He is accused of murdering 68-year-old Michael Nairy.

The lawsuit alleges that on Aug. 7, the day of the attack, Jeanpierre told a House of Mercy employee that he was going to buy a machete at Walmart "and kill people today."

The House of Mercy "failed to take any steps to prevent Nathaniel Jeanpierre from entering the shelter later that day with a large knife that he ultimately used to kill one resident and brutally attack (Schuler)," the lawsuit alleges.

In the lawsuit, the weapon used in the attack is described elsewhere as a machete. Jeanpierre is also sued with the lawsuit.

Schuler suffered serious physical and psychological injuries, the lawsuit states.

Schuler is being represented by the New York City firm of Morgan & Morgan. The Democrat and Chronicle has reached out to the House of Mercy for comment.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man injured in machete attack sues House of Mercy homeless shelter