Man injured in Decatur shooting

Nov. 4—A man is in Huntsville Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in Southeast Decatur on Wednesday afternoon, according to Decatur police.

Police said they responded to a shooting call about 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Royal Drive Southeast and found the victim suffering a non-life threatening injury.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.