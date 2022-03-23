Man injured in Desert Hot Springs shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday night.

The man was shot at about 8 p.m. in the 66500 block of Cahuilla Avenue, which is located between Palm Drive and Ocotillo Road in the central part of the city, Deputy Police Chief Steven Shaw said. That stretch of Cahuilla Avenue is residential but Shaw did not specify if the shooting happened inside a residence or on the street.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury. Shaw said the motive for the shooting is unknown and remains under investigation. He said three men have been identified as suspects.

