Man injured in domestic dispute near downtown Fort Worth; woman in custody, police say

A man was stabbed and injured in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday, and a woman is in custody, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Daniel Street around 3:40 a.m. regarding a cutting call, officials said. They found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. The victim told police he had been injured during a domestic-related dispute.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kaneisha Gipson, 41, was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth City Jail. She faces a charge of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Officials didn’t say what the relationship was between Gipson and the victim.

Family Violence detectives were notified about the stabbing, police said.