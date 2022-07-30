Man injured in downtown Everett shooting

Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot multiple times in Everett early Saturday morning.

Just before 4:45 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots near the intersection of Colby Avenue and 25th Street, according to the Everett Police Department.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a man in his 50s who has been shot multiple times.

Several bullet holes were seen in the man’s vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to Providence Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said they do not have information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Everett Police Department.