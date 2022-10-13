Man injured in Downtown Pittsburgh hit-and-run

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

A man was transported to an area hospital with a probable broken leg after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Pittsburgh police responded to the 200 block of Seventh Street around 2:10 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

They said the driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

