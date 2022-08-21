Man injured in downtown shooting overnight, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Front Street around midnight.

According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 850 block of S. Third Street.

He was dropped off by a gray sedan and later taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.

