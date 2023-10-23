Man injured in drive-by shooting in front of family member’s home, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in southwest Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to police reports, this shooting happened one day apart and right next door to another shooting on Bent Creek Way Southwest.
On Saturday, at 9:14 p.m., officers responded to 1994 Bent Creek Way SW about a person shot.
When they got to the scene, they were told that the victim had been taken to the hospital.
Officers found the 21-year-old victim at the hospital where he had been shot in the shoulder.
APD said while the victim was in front of a family member’s home, a car passing by started shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police: Employee at Home Depot accused of embezzling $1.2 million in cash
Grandfather dead after he was shot, killed by grandson, Lithonia police say
Small family-owned grocery store chain in northeast Georgia now has new owners
The suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived.
APD said on Sunday night, a person was shot and killed on 1993 Bent Creek Way SW.
Police have not said whether the incidents are related.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: